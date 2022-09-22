AppLovin (NYSE:APP) vs. Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Head to Head Review

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trade Desk and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.89%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 219.77%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 24.97 $137.76 million $0.07 880.55 AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.84 $35.45 million ($0.29) -72.89

Trade Desk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99% AppLovin -3.61% 3.82% 1.36%

Summary

AppLovin beats Trade Desk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

