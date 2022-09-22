iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

