Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 69.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $347,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 441.9% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 18,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

