4,800 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.54% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth $1,115,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTAG opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.