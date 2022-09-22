AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $144,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snowflake by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Snowflake by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.94.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.