Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 829,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CR opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

