Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.
Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
