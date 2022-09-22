BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.96 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

