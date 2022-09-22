Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:CHE opened at $461.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.87. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 127.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

