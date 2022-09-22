AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

