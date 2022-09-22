Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases 111,895 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,007,055.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,174,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,571,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne purchased 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

