Christian O. Henry Sells 91,307 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.