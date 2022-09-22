Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $280.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.15 and a fifty-two week high of $405.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.