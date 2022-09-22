Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,299,348.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD opened at $217.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $290.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $4,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

