Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $1,215,000.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

