Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 601,018 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,459,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,873,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Trading Down 2.8 %

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.32. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 207,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

