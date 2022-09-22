Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $1,020,093.24 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

