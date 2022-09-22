Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,608,094.89 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10.

Bill.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Bill.com stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

