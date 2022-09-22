Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

