Russell S. Elmer Sells 2,666 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $401.43 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $401.39 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.13, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.