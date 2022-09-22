Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

