Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $246,750.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

LAZR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

