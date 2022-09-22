Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Jim Rankin Sells 11,032 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

