Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Acquires A$242,855.90 in Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode bought 52,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.66 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of A$242,855.90 ($169,829.30).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.83.

Diversified United Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Diversified United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

