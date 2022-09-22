Head-To-Head Survey: IonQ (IONQ) vs. Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IonQ to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.44% -7.06%

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s competitors have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -9.63 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 53.26

This table compares IonQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IonQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 230 1632 2824 51 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.92%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 55.10%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IonQ competitors beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

