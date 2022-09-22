Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $225,663.60 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,400.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.
Mativ Price Performance
NYSE MATV opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $778.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
