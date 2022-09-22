Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

