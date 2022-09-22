Insider Buying: APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Buys $324,650.00 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Down 1.3 %

APi Group stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,815,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

