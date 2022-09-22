John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,838.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
loanDepot Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:LDI opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
