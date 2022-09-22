Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Financial Contrast

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 18.08 $359.46 million $1.06 59.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 3.94 -$6.31 million ($2.29) -3.37

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Realty Income pays out 280.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Realty Income has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.10% 2.37% 1.38% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -129.65% 10.83% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $76.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.

Summary

Realty Income beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.