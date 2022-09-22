Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,025,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,678,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $236,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTKB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

