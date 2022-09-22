Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,736 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ambarella Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AMBA opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.52.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
