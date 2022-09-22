Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Purchases C$348,191.20 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.71 and a 1 year high of C$46.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

