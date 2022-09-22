QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 30,937 Shares

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company's revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

