QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 30,937 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

