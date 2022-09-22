Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $318,679.02 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

