RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Richard R. Crowell Sells 1,600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $5,205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.