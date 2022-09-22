Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 139306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$513.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.