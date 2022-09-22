Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $2,632,526.22 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

