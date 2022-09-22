Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $554.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 554 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 656 ($7.93), with a volume of 106658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($7.83).

Renew Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £523.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,511.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 688.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Get Renew alerts:

Insider Activity at Renew

In related news, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). In other Renew news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($32,092.80). Also, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.