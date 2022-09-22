Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 6391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $762,740 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

