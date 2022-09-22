Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.66 ($62.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.