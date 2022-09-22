RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.92

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
