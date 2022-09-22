Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,336 ($28.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,358.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6,078.95. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,172 ($38.33).

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

