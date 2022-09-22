Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enghouse Systems (ENGH)

Enghouse Systems (TSE: ENGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Enghouse Systems was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

9/8/2022 – Enghouse Systems was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$23.96 and a 1 year high of C$61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.