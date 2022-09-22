Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.02

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 2909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

