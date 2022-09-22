Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.02

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 2909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Read More
