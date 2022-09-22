Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

PRI stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

