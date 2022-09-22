Amalgamated Bank Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23,710.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $127.68 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

