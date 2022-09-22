Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of ABMD opened at $252.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

