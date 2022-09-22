Amalgamated Bank Has $3.76 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $50,663,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,031.49 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,280.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,340.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

