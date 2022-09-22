Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,360 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in IDEX by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in IDEX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

IDEX stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

